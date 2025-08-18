Northern Trust Corp Sells 763,418 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,323,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 763,418 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Broadcom worth $8,090,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $306.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.89.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.96.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

