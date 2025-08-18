Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $26.50 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.