Reviewing Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) and Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daikin Industries and Hayward”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries $31.21 billion 1.27 $1.75 billion $0.64 21.05 Hayward $1.05 billion 3.27 $118.65 million $0.58 27.40

Analyst Recommendations

Daikin Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Hayward. Daikin Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hayward, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Daikin Industries and Hayward, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hayward 0 4 1 0 2.20

Hayward has a consensus target price of $17.1250, indicating a potential upside of 7.77%. Given Hayward’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hayward is more favorable than Daikin Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries and Hayward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries 6.02% 9.66% 5.35% Hayward 12.04% 11.07% 5.34%

Risk & Volatility

Daikin Industries has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hayward has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hayward beats Daikin Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daikin Industries

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company’s chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions. It sells its products through specialty distributors, retailers, and buying groups. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

