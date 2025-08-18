Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Update

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,500 shares, anincreaseof87.5% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Peraso Trading Up 2.7%

Peraso stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Peraso has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRSO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peraso to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Peraso in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

