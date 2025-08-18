Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,700 shares, adecreaseof71.2% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFPP opened at $24.77 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 17th will be issued a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

