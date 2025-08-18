Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 22,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $488.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $371.16 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $511.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

