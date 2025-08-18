Analyzing MBX Biosciences (MBX) and The Competition

MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) is one of 450 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MBX Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MBX Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBX Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 MBX Biosciences Competitors 4779 9993 16021 364 2.38

MBX Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $37.6250, indicating a potential upside of 155.60%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 217.41%. Given MBX Biosciences’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MBX Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBX Biosciences N/A N/A N/A MBX Biosciences Competitors -2,615.58% -412.87% -44.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MBX Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MBX Biosciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MBX Biosciences N/A N/A -3.24 MBX Biosciences Competitors $443.97 million -$69.05 million -8.79

MBX Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MBX Biosciences. MBX Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of MBX Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MBX Biosciences beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

MBX Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism. The company is also developing MBX 1416, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor antagonist that is in Phase 1 clinical trial designed as a potential therapy for post-bariatric hypoglycemia, a chronic complication of bariatric surgery. In addition, it is developing MBX 4291, a lead obesity product candidate, which is in investigational new drug-enabling studies designed as a long-acting and highly potent GLP-1 and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor co-agonist prodrug for treating obesity and co-morbidities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Carmel, Indiana.

