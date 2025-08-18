Disciplina Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Disciplina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after buying an additional 602,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of RCL opened at $313.54 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $154.08 and a 52 week high of $355.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

