Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Acquired by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock opened at $45.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,067,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,949,340. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

