Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Invests $378,000 in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,218,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,224,000 after purchasing an additional 195,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,696,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after buying an additional 55,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,662,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,018,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,248,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,872,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

W.P. Carey Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WPC stock opened at $65.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.84%.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

