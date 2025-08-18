Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Shares Acquired by Disciplina Capital Management LLC

Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,480 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $37,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $105.03 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $105.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.