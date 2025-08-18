Disciplina Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,007 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 2.2% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $14,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,890,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 337,019 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,506,000 after buying an additional 187,487 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,529,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,623,000 after buying an additional 83,889 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 27,747.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after buying an additional 2,000,590 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,306,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $77.00 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $77.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

