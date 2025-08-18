Disciplina Capital Management LLC Buys 20,163 Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF $BCI

Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 938.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter valued at $169,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

BCI stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $21.84.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

