Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Buys 331 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Battery Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $185.86 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.68. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

