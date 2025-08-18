United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Disciplina Capital Management LLC

Disciplina Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $910.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $933.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $801.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $707.68.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on URI. Cfra Research upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

