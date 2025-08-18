Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $29.63 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $30.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.