GSG Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,544,000 after purchasing an additional 491,894 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $150.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.73. The stock has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

