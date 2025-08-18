iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Shares Bought by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJK stock opened at $93.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

