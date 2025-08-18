Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Up 110.8% in July

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,700 shares, anincreaseof110.8% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently,3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently,3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 805,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualigen Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.03% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Qualigen Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2%

QLGN stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:QLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.