Sensible Money LLC Buys 8,044 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Sensible Money LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 0.9% of Sensible Money LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,634,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,195 shares during the period. Aldebaran Capital LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.6% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,241 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 49,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 760,559 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after buying an additional 255,572 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Wall Street Zen raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

