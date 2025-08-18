Lincoln Capital LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $150.40 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $179.73. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

