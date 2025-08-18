Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $227.13 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

