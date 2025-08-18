Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,860,000 shares, adecreaseof50.3% from the July 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently,3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Plus Therapeutics from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. D Boral Capital cut shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSTV

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PSTV opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.67. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.31.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.