1,056,305 Shares in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI Bought by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,056,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,844,000. Atlas Energy Solutions accounts for approximately 1.2% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Atlas Energy Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,240.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 201.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

AESI opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.