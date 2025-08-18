HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Westlake Corp. $WLK

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Westlake by 251.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 127.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 71.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Westlake by 3,005.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Westlake from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $84.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -158.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 369.22 and a beta of 0.92. Westlake Corp. has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $153.34.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Westlake had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is -396.23%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

