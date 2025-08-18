Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW Shares Acquired by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares in the company, valued at $5,172.72. This trade represents a 99.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $91.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.47 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

