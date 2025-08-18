Sunrun Inc. $RUN Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,955,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,014,240 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,793 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 572.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 71,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 61,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN opened at $13.92 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $39,614.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 439,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,896. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $96,217.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 446,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,407.60. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,866 shares of company stock valued at $553,083. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Glj Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.