Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 201,784 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $231,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,155,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,741,000 after buying an additional 575,699 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,903,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,044,000 after acquiring an additional 652,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,519,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,621,000 after acquiring an additional 513,468 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,505,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,845 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1%

EW stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.42. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Argus raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.