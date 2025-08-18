CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CURI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CuriosityStream from $4.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CURI

CuriosityStream Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.46 million, a PE ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,005,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,386.90. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks sold 102,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $484,235.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,262,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,437,670.25. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,504 over the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.