United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) Plans Dividend Increase – $23.00 Per Share

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 23.00 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, August 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This is a 39,900.0% increase from United States Cellular’s previous special dividend of $0.06.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

United States Cellular stock opened at $77.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.70. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.59 and a beta of 0.38.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.73 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

