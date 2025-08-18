Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,471,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,431,000 after buying an additional 53,853 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 68,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,076,929 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $119,562,000 after buying an additional 1,626,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after buying an additional 4,925,993 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

