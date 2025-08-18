Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $206.20 on Monday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.47.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

