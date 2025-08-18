AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.18.

AON Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AON stock opened at $367.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.40 and its 200-day moving average is $370.60. AON has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AON will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in AON by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 720.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in AON by 12.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 132,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,113,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AON by 7.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

