Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Price Target Lowered to $5.89 at Morgan Stanley

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.40 to $5.89 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 101.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Absci from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. Absci has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,737.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Absci will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andreas Busch acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 327,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,882.56. This represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Absci by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Absci by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 448,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Absci in the first quarter worth approximately $5,792,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Absci by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,867,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 303,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Absci by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,493,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 350,036 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

