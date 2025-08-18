Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $138.84 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.26.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 80,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $10,351,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,587,843.60. This represents a 54.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $3,471,809.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,689 shares in the company, valued at $16,265,256.53. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,561 shares of company stock valued at $25,462,844. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

