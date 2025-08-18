M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $371,000 in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares $SOXL

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 49.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 81,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000.

SOXL stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.08.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

