Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,261,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Welltower by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Welltower by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $162.90 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.18 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

