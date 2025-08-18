Head-To-Head Analysis: Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) & PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.4% of PodcastOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Zhihu has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PodcastOne has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -0.52% -0.41% -0.30% PodcastOne -10.86% -38.53% -27.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zhihu and PodcastOne”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $493.05 million 0.74 -$23.54 million ($0.02) -209.50 PodcastOne $52.12 million 0.76 -$6.46 million ($0.23) -6.52

PodcastOne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PodcastOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zhihu and PodcastOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 0 1 0 3.00 PodcastOne 0 0 0 0 0.00

Zhihu currently has a consensus price target of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 12.17%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than PodcastOne.

Summary

Zhihu beats PodcastOne on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services. It also offers information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

