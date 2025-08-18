Leisure Stocks Worth Watching – August 15th

Airbnb, Apollo Global Management, Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Trip.com Group are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that primarily generate revenue from non-essential recreational activities such as travel, hospitality, entertainment and gaming. These stocks—often classified within the consumer discretionary or cyclical sector—tend to be sensitive to shifts in consumer confidence and disposable income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.04. 2,047,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,318,063. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.71. 1,467,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.84. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.79. 6,468,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,843,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.70. Carnival has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $31.01.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

RCL stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.23. 488,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,764. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $154.08 and a 52 week high of $355.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

TCOM traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $61.98. 2,005,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.06.

