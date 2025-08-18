SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE Shares Bought by Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 321.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $61.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

