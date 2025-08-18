Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,866,590 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,866,590 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.34% of Range Resources worth $127,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 98.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 83,353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $622,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $3,575,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,435,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $168,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,706.08. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. Range Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered Range Resources to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

