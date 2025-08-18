Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 115.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973,679 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $111,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,389,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,458,000 after buying an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 52,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 937,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after buying an additional 696,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 9,569.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

