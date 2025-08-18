Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $253.81 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. AGCO comprises about 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $253,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $16,845,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AGCO by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of AGCO by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 195,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 141,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Up 0.7%

AGCO stock opened at $112.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. AGCO Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $121.16.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

AGCO declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. The trade was a 38.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.