Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,786,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,917 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $153,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 32.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 16.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th.

Brink’s Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $110.08 on Monday. Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In related news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,275. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,603 shares in the company, valued at $759,345. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,358 shares of company stock valued at $566,023. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

