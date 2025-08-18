Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 187,713 Shares of LKQ Corporation $LKQ

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,692,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 187,713 shares during the period. LKQ comprises about 0.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $199,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LKQ by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,003,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,384,000 after purchasing an additional 771,829 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LKQ by 258.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,562,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,048 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $160,339,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,685,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,696,000 after purchasing an additional 223,510 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,648,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,672,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. LKQ Corporation has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.92.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

