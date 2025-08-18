Celanese Corporation $CE Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,164,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 819,489 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.89% of Celanese worth $179,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,034,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 113,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $42.54 on Monday. Celanese Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $142.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. The trade was a 10.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

