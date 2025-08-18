Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,334 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $172,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $166.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $166.79.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,245. The trade was a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total value of $107,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,724.96. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,798 shares of company stock worth $2,080,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

