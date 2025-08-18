Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Acuity comprises approximately 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.69% of Acuity worth $300,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Acuity by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Acuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Acuity by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Acuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Acuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.60.

NYSE:AYI opened at $313.58 on Monday. Acuity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.81 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.90.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.36%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,115.40. This trade represents a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

