Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.43% of Crocs worth $144,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $905,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 70,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.92.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,261 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,329.73. This trade represents a 26.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Healy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,971.68. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CROX stock opened at $84.70 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $151.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

