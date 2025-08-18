EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,523 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of EMCOR Group worth $222,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in EMCOR Group by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 81,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 515,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $605.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

